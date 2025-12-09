Earnings Outlook For Daktronics

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Daktronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Daktronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 5.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Daktronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.14 0.09 0.20 EPS Actual 0.33 0.18 0.01 0.27 Price Change % 6.00 4.00 5.00 2.00

Daktronics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Daktronics were trading at $17.91 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Daktronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.