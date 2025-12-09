A Look at Oxford Industries's Upcoming Earnings Report

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oxford Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95.

The announcement from Oxford Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 27.64% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Oxford Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.82 1.27 0.09 EPS Actual 1.26 1.82 1.37 -0.11 Price Change % 28.00 -14.00 -6.00 -9.00

Tracking Oxford Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries were trading at $38.98 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Oxford Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $47.25, the consensus suggests a potential 21.22% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Movado Group, Lakeland Industries and Carter's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Movado Group, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 19.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lakeland Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 48.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Carter's, with an average 1-year price target of $28.2, suggesting a potential 27.66% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Movado Group, Lakeland Industries and Carter's, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oxford Industries Neutral -3.99% $247.62M 2.81% Movado Group Buy 3.11% $101.06M 1.94% Lakeland Industries Buy 36.31% $18.82M 0.53% Carter's Underperform -0.08% $341.63M 1.31%

Key Takeaway:

Oxford Industries ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. However, for return on equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Oxford Industries Better

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Oxford Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Oxford Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.99% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

