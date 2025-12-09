Photronics's Earnings Outlook

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Photronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Investors in Photronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.48 0.47 0.52 EPS Actual 0.51 0.40 0.52 0.59 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 -2.00 -6.00

Performance of Photronics Shares

Shares of Photronics were trading at $25.25 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Photronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.