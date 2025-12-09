What's Next: REV Group's Earnings Preview

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that REV Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits REV Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 5.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.57 0.26 0.49 EPS Actual 0.79 0.70 0.40 0.51 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 7.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group were trading at $55.78 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on REV Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding REV Group.

With 2 analyst ratings, REV Group has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $56.0, indicating a potential 0.39% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Terex, Blue Bird and Greenbrier Companies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential 1.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential 22.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 19.33% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Terex, Blue Bird and Greenbrier Companies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity REV Group Neutral 11.30% $101.70M 7.81% Terex Neutral 14.44% $282M 3.26% Blue Bird Buy 16.89% $86.41M 15.29% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -27.87% $143.80M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

REV Group is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing negative growth. In terms of gross profit, REV Group ranks at the bottom compared to its peers. However, REV Group has a higher return on equity than two of its peers, placing it in a relatively stronger position in this aspect.

About REV Group

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

Financial Milestones: REV Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: REV Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: REV Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): REV Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): REV Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: REV Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

