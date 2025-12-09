Earnings Preview: Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Uranium Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Uranium Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.75% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Uranium Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 -0.02 -0.05 Price Change % -2.00 12.00 1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy were trading at $13.65 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

