A Glimpse of Vail Resorts's Earnings Potential

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vail Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-5.24.

The market awaits Vail Resorts's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -4.74 10.06 6.32 -5.05 EPS Actual -5.08 10.54 6.56 -4.61 Price Change % 1.00 -3.00 8.00 3.00

Performance of Vail Resorts Shares

Shares of Vail Resorts were trading at $143.94 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Vail Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vail Resorts.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Vail Resorts, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $171.38, suggesting a potential 19.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Life Time Group Hldgs, Six Flags Entertainment and Pursuit Attractions, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Life Time Group Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential 71.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $24.8, suggesting a potential 82.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pursuit Attractions, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 70.13% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Life Time Group Hldgs, Six Flags Entertainment and Pursuit Attractions, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vail Resorts Neutral 2.22% $-18.82M -28.10% Life Time Group Hldgs Outperform 12.90% $368.32M 3.50% Six Flags Entertainment Buy -2.27% $1.21B -99.40% Pursuit Attractions Buy 32.24% $221.21M 13.01%

Key Takeaway:

Vail Resorts ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Vail Resorts is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Vail Resorts's Background

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Vail Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vail Resorts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -68.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -28.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

