A Preview Of Nordson's Earnings

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nordson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93.

The market awaits Nordson's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 3.0% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.63 2.36 2.08 2.59 EPS Actual 2.73 2.42 2.06 2.78 Price Change % 3.00 7.00 0.00 -8.00

Performance of Nordson Shares

Shares of Nordson were trading at $234.45 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nordson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.