A Look at Chewy's Upcoming Earnings Report

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Chewy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The announcement from Chewy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 2.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Chewy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.34 0.20 0.23 EPS Actual 0.33 0.35 0.28 0.20 Price Change % 3.00 1.00 -2.00 -7.00

Performance of Chewy Shares

Shares of Chewy were trading at $34.62 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Chewy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Chewy.

Analysts have given Chewy a total of 16 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $46.0, indicating a potential 32.87% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Five Below, Dick's Sporting Goods and Signet Jewelers, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Five Below, with an average 1-year price target of $179.31, suggesting a potential 417.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $251.2, suggesting a potential 625.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Signet Jewelers, with an average 1-year price target of $97.5, suggesting a potential 181.63% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Five Below, Dick's Sporting Goods and Signet Jewelers are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chewy Outperform 8.59% $942.20M 16.20% Five Below Neutral 23.71% $342.37M 2.27% Dick's Sporting Goods Buy 14.29% $1.35B 1.69% Signet Jewelers Neutral -9.33% $591.90M 1.16%

Key Takeaway:

Chewy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks second in Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chewy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.59% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Chewy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

