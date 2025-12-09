A Preview Of Oracle's Earnings

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oracle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50.

The market awaits Oracle's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 35.95% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.64 1.49 1.48 EPS Actual 1.47 1.70 1.47 1.47 Price Change % 36.00 13.00 -3.00 -7.00

Performance of Oracle Shares

Shares of Oracle were trading at $220.54 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Oracle

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oracle.

A total of 42 analyst ratings have been received for Oracle, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $346.0, suggesting a potential 56.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1153.3, suggesting a potential 422.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $235.52, suggesting a potential 6.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CrowdStrike Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $561.02, suggesting a potential 154.38% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oracle Outperform 12.17% $10.04B 13.12% ServiceNow Buy 21.81% $2.63B 4.52% Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.66% $1.84B 4.05% CrowdStrike Holdings Outperform 22.18% $926.44M -0.87%

Key Takeaway:

Oracle ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Oracle Better

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oracle

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

