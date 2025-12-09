A Preview Of Synopsys's Earnings

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Synopsys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30.

The market awaits Synopsys's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 35.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.35 3.40 2.84 3.3 EPS Actual 3.39 3.67 3.03 3.4 Price Change % -36.00 -2.00 -3.00 -12.0

Market Performance of Synopsys's Stock

Shares of Synopsys were trading at $465.75 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Synopsys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Synopsys.

Synopsys has received a total of 18 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $551.67, the consensus suggests a potential 18.45% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cadence Design Systems, Autodesk and Workday, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cadence Design Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $361.0, suggesting a potential 22.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $374.23, suggesting a potential 19.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $278.89, suggesting a potential 40.12% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cadence Design Systems, Autodesk and Workday are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Synopsys Outperform 14.03% $1.36B 1.29% Cadence Design Systems Outperform 10.15% $1.16B 5.63% Autodesk Outperform 18.03% $1.69B 12.23% Workday Outperform 12.59% $1.84B 2.79%

Key Takeaway:

Synopsys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Synopsys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synopsys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Synopsys's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synopsys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synopsys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Synopsys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

