Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.51 million.

• The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $8.14 billion.

• Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $32.33 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $763.24 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $704.82 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $614.90 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $330.93 million.

• Vince Holding (NASDAQ:VNCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $80.89 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $769.33 million.

• SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $270.46 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $184.07 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $470.35 million.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $460.15 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $800.59 million.

• BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $82.88 million.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $987.28 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.02 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.