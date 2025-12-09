earnings image
December 9, 2025 6:11 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.51 million.

• The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $8.14 billion.

• Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $32.33 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $763.24 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $704.82 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $614.90 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $330.93 million.

• Vince Holding (NASDAQ:VNCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $80.89 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $769.33 million.

• SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $270.46 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $184.07 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $470.35 million.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $460.15 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $800.59 million.

• BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $82.88 million.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $987.28 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.02 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AOUT Logo
AOUTAmerican Outdoor Brands Inc
$7.260.83%
Overview
ARQQ Logo
ARQQArqit Quantum Inc
$29.750.40%
ASO Logo
ASOAcademy Sports and Outdoors Inc
$48.990.29%
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$286.951.59%
AZO Logo
AZOAutoZone Inc
$3809.001.12%
BLLN Logo
BLLNBillionToOne Inc
$104.66-%
BRZE Logo
BRZEBraze Inc
$30.060.10%
CAL Logo
CALCaleres Inc
$13.701.56%
CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$567.000.08%
CBRL Logo
CBRLCracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
$26.730.40%
CGNT Logo
CGNTCognyte Software Ltd
$9.050.87%
CNM Logo
CNMCore & Main Inc
$53.535.96%
CPB Logo
CPBThe Campbell's Co
$30.391.17%
DBI Logo
DBIDesigner Brands Inc
$5.003.09%
FERG Logo
FERGFerguson Enterprises Inc
$241.37-1.80%
GIII Logo
GIIIG-III Apparel Group Ltd
$30.201.79%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$23.29-0.26%
GNSS Logo
GNSSGenasys Inc
$2.422.54%
KFY Logo
KFYKorn Ferry
$65.510.83%
LAKE Logo
LAKELakeland Industries Inc
$15.01-%
LE Logo
LELands' End Inc
$16.231.69%
MIND Logo
MINDMIND Technology Inc
$10.630.57%
OLLI Logo
OLLIOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
$118.980.15%
PLAY Logo
PLAYDave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
$17.840.39%
SAIL Logo
SAILSailPoint Inc
$21.003.65%
THCH Logo
THCHTH International Ltd
$2.48-6.06%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$3.292.81%
YQ Logo
YQ17 Education & Technology Group Inc
$4.742.82%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved