A Glimpse of MIND Technology's Earnings Potential

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MIND Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds MIND Technology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 14.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.08 0.18 0.13 EPS Actual 0.24 -0.12 0.25 2.87 Price Change % -15.00 -11.00 26.00 42.00

Tracking MIND Technology's Stock Performance

Shares of MIND Technology were trading at $10.24 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 144.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

