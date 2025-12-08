A Preview Of Genasys's Earnings

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Genasys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Genasys's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 12.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genasys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.16 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.09 -0.26 Price Change % 13.00 -9.00 21.00 -20.00

Tracking Genasys's Stock Performance

Shares of Genasys were trading at $2.35 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Genasys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Genasys.

Analysts have provided Genasys with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.75, suggesting a potential 144.68% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Wireless and Ceragon Networks, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Franklin Wireless, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 155.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ceragon Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 27.66% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Franklin Wireless and Ceragon Networks, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genasys Buy 37.53% $2.60M -115.68% Franklin Wireless Buy -4.34% $2.91M 1.84% Ceragon Networks Buy -16.74% $29.35M 0.02%

Key Takeaway:

Genasys ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Genasys Better

Genasys Inc is a provider of Protective Communication solutions, including Genasys Protect software platform and Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD). Its software platform receives information from variety of sensors and Internet-of-Things (IoT) inputs to collect real-time information on developing and active emergency situations. Genasys uses this information to create and disseminate alerts, warnings, notifications, and instructions through multiple channels before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats, critical events, and other crisis situations. The Company operates in two business segments: Hardware and Software and its markets are North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Key revenue is generated from Hardware.

Genasys's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Genasys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Genasys's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -65.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genasys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -115.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genasys's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, Genasys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Genasys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.