Uncovering Potential: Lakeland Industries's Earnings Preview

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in Lakeland Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.22 0.28 0.40 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.41 -0.03 0.01 Price Change % -4.00 -22.00 -14.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Industries were trading at $15.33 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.