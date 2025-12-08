Insights Ahead: American Outdoor Brands's Quarterly Earnings

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Outdoor Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in American Outdoor Brands are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 18.13% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.11 0.09 0.20 EPS Actual -0.26 0.13 0.21 0.37 Price Change % -18.00 -13.00 -7.00 21.00

Performance of American Outdoor Brands Shares

Shares of American Outdoor Brands were trading at $7.11 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for American Outdoor Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

