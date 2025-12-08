Insights into Cracker Barrel Old's Upcoming Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cracker Barrel Old will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Anticipation surrounds Cracker Barrel Old's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 7.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.21 1.09 0.36 EPS Actual 0.74 0.58 1.38 0.45 Price Change % -8.00 3.00 -1.00 -7.00

Performance of Cracker Barrel Old Shares

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old were trading at $27.83 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cracker Barrel Old visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.