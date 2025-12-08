Insights into Arqit Quantum's Upcoming Earnings

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Arqit Quantum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.55.

The market awaits Arqit Quantum's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Arqit Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter H1 2025 FY 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -1.345 -10.79 Price Change % 1.000 2.00

Tracking Arqit Quantum's Stock Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum were trading at $30.43 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.