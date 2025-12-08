What to Expect from Lands' End's Earnings

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lands' End will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in Lands' End are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 4.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.19 0.57 0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.18 0.57 0.06 Price Change % 5.00 -11.00 1.00 3.00

Tracking Lands' End's Stock Performance

Shares of Lands' End were trading at $16.51 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lands' End

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lands' End.

Analysts have given Lands' End a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 21.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Citi Trends, Stitch Fix and J.Jill, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $47.5, suggesting a potential 187.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stitch Fix, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 63.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for J.Jill, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 30.22% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Citi Trends, Stitch Fix and J.Jill, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lands' End Buy -7.28% $143.42M -1.61% Citi Trends Buy 3.32% $76.27M -6.24% Stitch Fix Neutral -2.60% $135.72M -4.25% J.Jill Buy -0.81% $105.36M 9.01%

Key Takeaway:

Lands' End ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lands' End Better

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lands' End

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lands' End faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.28% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lands' End visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.