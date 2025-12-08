Earnings Outlook For The Campbell's

The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The Campbell's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

Anticipation surrounds The Campbell's's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at The Campbell's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.66 0.72 0.87 EPS Actual 0.62 0.73 0.74 0.89 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 2.00 -6.00

Performance of The Campbell's Shares

Shares of The Campbell's were trading at $29.6 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on The Campbell's

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on The Campbell's.

The Campbell's has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $32.5, the consensus suggests a potential 9.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smithfield Foods, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Pilgrims Pride, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 5.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lamb Weston Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 126.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 55.41% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Smithfield Foods, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Pilgrims Pride are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Campbell's Neutral 1.22% $705M 3.73% Smithfield Foods Buy 12.39% $479M 3.89% Lamb Weston Hldgs Neutral 0.31% $342.40M 3.65% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 3.80% $659.38M 9.42%

Key Takeaway:

The Campbell's ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into The Campbell's's Background

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell's has evolved into a leading domestic packaged food manufacturer, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2025 (July year-end), snacks accounted for 43% of its revenue, followed by soup (27%), other simple meals (23%), and beverages (7%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (a deal that closed in 2024). Around 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

Financial Insights: The Campbell's

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The Campbell's's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Campbell's's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for The Campbell's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.