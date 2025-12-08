Examining the Future: Core & Main's Earnings Outlook

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Core & Main to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The announcement from Core & Main is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 2.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.54 0.36 0.66 EPS Actual 0.87 0.52 0.33 0.69 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 0.00 -1.00

Tracking Core & Main's Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main were trading at $50.23 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Core & Main

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Core & Main.

The consensus rating for Core & Main is Outperform, based on 12 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $58.67, there's a potential 16.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GATX, WESCO Intl and SiteOne Landscape Supply, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GATX, with an average 1-year price target of $195.0, suggesting a potential 288.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $273.5, suggesting a potential 444.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $142.25, suggesting a potential 183.2% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for GATX, WESCO Intl and SiteOne Landscape Supply are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Core & Main Outperform 6.57% $560M 7.38% GATX Buy 8.36% $210.20M 3.05% WESCO Intl Outperform 12.93% $1.32B 3.90% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 4.09% $437.20M 3.55%

Key Takeaway:

Core & Main ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Core & Main

Core & Main is a leading specialty distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products. The company provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors across municipal, nonresidential, and residential end markets. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Core & Main's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Core & Main's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

