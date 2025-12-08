Insights Ahead: Academy Sports's Quarterly Earnings

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Academy Sports to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits Academy Sports's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.48% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.10 0.89 1.82 1.27 EPS Actual 1.94 0.76 1.96 0.98 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 4.00

Tracking Academy Sports's Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports were trading at $50.23 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Academy Sports

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Academy Sports.

The consensus rating for Academy Sports is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $55.25, there's a potential 9.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Signet Jewelers, National Vision Holdings and Warby Parker, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Signet Jewelers, with an average 1-year price target of $97.5, suggesting a potential 94.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for National Vision Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 32.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Warby Parker, with an average 1-year price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential 48.82% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Signet Jewelers, National Vision Holdings and Warby Parker are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Academy Sports Neutral 3.28% $576.73M 6.24% Signet Jewelers Neutral -9.33% $591.90M 1.16% National Vision Holdings Buy 7.93% $284.13M 0.39% Warby Parker Buy 15.19% $119.94M 1.61%

Key Takeaway:

Academy Sports ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, Academy Sports is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company's product categories are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Financial Milestones: Academy Sports's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

To track all earnings releases for Academy Sports visit their earnings calendar on our site.

