Insights into Korn Ferry's Upcoming Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Korn Ferry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

The market awaits Korn Ferry's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.26 1.13 1.21 EPS Actual 1.31 1.32 1.19 1.21 Price Change % 0.00 6.00 -1.00 -1.00

Korn Ferry Share Price Analysis

Shares of Korn Ferry were trading at $66.07 as of December 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Korn Ferry

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Korn Ferry.

The consensus rating for Korn Ferry is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $74.0, there's a potential 12.0% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinet Group, Robert Half and Upwork, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinet Group, with an average 1-year price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential 4.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Robert Half, with an average 1-year price target of $34.2, suggesting a potential 48.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Upwork, with an average 1-year price target of $23.06, suggesting a potential 65.1% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Trinet Group, Robert Half and Upwork, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Korn Ferry Buy 4.80% $631.42M 3.50% Trinet Group Neutral -1.60% $216M 31.34% Robert Half Neutral -7.54% $504.23M 3.30% Upwork Buy 4.10% $155.89M 4.74%

Key Takeaway:

Korn Ferry ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a consulting firm that powers performance. The Company helps unlock the potential in people and unleash transformation across organizations synchronizing, operations, and talent to accelerate performance, fuel growth, and inspire a legacy of change. The company's segment includes Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search APAC, Executive Search Latin America, Professional Search & Interim and RPO. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Executive Search segment and Consulting segment. The Executive search segment helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other C-suite/senior executive and general management talent to deliver lasting impact.

Financial Milestones: Korn Ferry's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Korn Ferry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.8% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Korn Ferry's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Korn Ferry's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Korn Ferry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Korn Ferry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

