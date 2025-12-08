Insights Ahead: Casey's General Stores's Quarterly Earnings

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.09.

Anticipation surrounds Casey's General Stores's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.73, leading to a 3.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Casey's General Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 5.04 1.92 2.08 4.27 EPS Actual 5.77 2.63 2.33 4.85 Price Change % 4.00 12.00 6.00 0.00

Casey's General Stores Share Price Analysis

Shares of Casey's General Stores were trading at $567.03 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Casey's General Stores

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Casey's General Stores.

Analysts have provided Casey's General Stores with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $578.46, suggesting a potential 2.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Maplebear, Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $50.2, suggesting a potential 91.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential 95.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $144.18, suggesting a potential 74.57% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Maplebear, Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Casey's General Stores Outperform 11.45% $1.11B 6.02% Maplebear Buy 10.21% $692M 4.20% Albertsons Companies Outperform 1.96% $5.11B 5.35% Sprouts Farmers Market Outperform 13.09% $851.05M 8.61%

Key Takeaway:

Casey's General Stores ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Inc serves as convenience store chain with its 2,900 locations, positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two-thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates the majority of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Key Indicators: Casey's General Stores's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Casey's General Stores visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.