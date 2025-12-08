Insights into GameStop's Upcoming Earnings

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GameStop to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The market awaits GameStop's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 3.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GameStop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.04 0.08 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.25 0.17 0.30 0.06 Price Change % 3.00 -5.00 12.00 8.00

Market Performance of GameStop's Stock

Shares of GameStop were trading at $23.0 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

