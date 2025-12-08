A Glimpse of AeroVironment's Earnings Potential

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AeroVironment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

AeroVironment bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 6.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.34 1.41 0.66 0.68 EPS Actual 0.32 1.61 0.30 0.47 Price Change % 7.00 22.00 -4.00 -16.00

Tracking AeroVironment's Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment were trading at $278.39 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on AeroVironment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AeroVironment.

The consensus rating for AeroVironment is Buy, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $359.71, there's a potential 29.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ATI, Textron and Carpenter Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ATI, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 56.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Textron, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 68.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Carpenter Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $374.6, suggesting a potential 34.56% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ATI, Textron and Carpenter Technology are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AeroVironment Buy 139.96% $95.12M -2.54% ATI Buy 7.07% $255.30M 6.38% Textron Neutral 5.11% $654M 3.14% Carpenter Technology Buy 2.24% $216.40M 6.45%

Key Takeaway:

AeroVironment ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks last in Gross Profit. It ranks last in Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

Understanding the Numbers: AeroVironment's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AeroVironment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 139.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AeroVironment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AeroVironment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AeroVironment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

