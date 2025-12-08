earnings image
December 8, 2025 6:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.87 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $120.07 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $69.88 million.

• Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.32 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.72 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CMP Logo
CMPCompass Minerals International Inc
$20.280.80%
Overview
COE Logo
COE51 Talk Online Education Group
$41.21-0.07%
ELWT Logo
ELWTElauwit Connection Inc
$7.015.41%
MAMA Logo
MAMAMama's Creations Inc
$11.47-%
ODC Logo
ODCOil-Dri Corp of America
$53.59-1.51%
OOMA Logo
OOMAOoma Inc
$11.901.36%
PHR Logo
PHRPhreesia Inc
$20.641.72%
SGU Logo
SGUStar Group LP
$11.79-1.83%
TOL Logo
TOLToll Brothers Inc
$139.930.71%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
