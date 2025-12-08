Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.87 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $120.07 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $69.88 million.

• Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.32 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.72 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

