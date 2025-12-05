Insights into Mama's Creations's Upcoming Earnings

Mama`s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mama`s Creations will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Mama`s Creations's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mama`s Creations's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.01 Price Change % -5.00 1.00 0.00 -15.00

Tracking Mama`s Creations's Stock Performance

Shares of Mama`s Creations were trading at $11.68 as of December 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Mama`s Creations

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Mama`s Creations.

The consensus rating for Mama`s Creations is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, there's a potential 36.99% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Westrock Coffee, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Westrock Coffee, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 27.23% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Westrock Coffee, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mama's Creations Buy 24.03% $8.77M 4.56% Westrock Coffee Outperform 60.66% $41.40M -128.09%

Key Takeaway:

Mama's Creations ranks higher than its peer in revenue growth and gross profit margin. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peer. Overall, Mama's Creations is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mama`s Creations

Mama's Creations Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli-prepared foods, found in grocery, mass, club, and convenience stores nationally. The company's broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high-quality, fresh, clean, and easy-to-prepare foods to address the needs of both consumers and retailers. The brand of the company includes Mama's Creations, Mama's Mancini's, The Olive Branch, Creative Salads, and others.

Mama`s Creations's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Mama`s Creations's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mama`s Creations's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mama`s Creations's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

To track all earnings releases for Mama`s Creations visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.