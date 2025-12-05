Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Toll Brothers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.89.

The market awaits Toll Brothers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 0.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.59 2.88 2.05 4.34 EPS Actual 3.73 3.50 1.75 4.63 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -6.00 -7.00

Toll Brothers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Toll Brothers were trading at $141.06 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Toll Brothers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Toll Brothers.

Analysts have provided Toll Brothers with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $154.6, suggesting a potential 9.6% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TopBuild, Installed Building Prods and NVR, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TopBuild, with an average 1-year price target of $459.0, suggesting a potential 225.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Installed Building Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $203.0, suggesting a potential 43.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NVR, with an average 1-year price target of $8750.0, suggesting a potential 6103.03% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for TopBuild, Installed Building Prods and NVR, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Toll Brothers Buy 7.96% $741.39M 4.61% TopBuild Neutral 1.45% $418.92M 6.51% Installed Building Prods Underperform 2.31% $264.20M 11.08% NVR Buy -4.50% $592.99M 8.77%

Key Takeaway:

Toll Brothers ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the US, operating in over 60 markets across 24 states. The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-headquartered homebuilder caters to affluent first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Toll Brothers' traditional build-to-order strategy has shifted in recent years to a greater mix of speculative, or "quick move-in" homes. The homebuilder has also expanded its price points, with a greater emphasis on "affordable luxury." Traditional homebuilding accounts for most of Toll Brothers' earnings, but the firm also offers ancillary mortgage, title, insurance, and other services.

Toll Brothers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Toll Brothers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.96% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toll Brothers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toll Brothers's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Toll Brothers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

