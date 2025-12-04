MoneyHero's Earnings Outlook

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MoneyHero will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in MoneyHero are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MoneyHero's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 EPS Actual 0.00 -0.1 -0.5 0.1 Price Change % -18.00 4.0 -5.0 -10.0

Market Performance of MoneyHero's Stock

Shares of MoneyHero were trading at $1.447 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

