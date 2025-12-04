What to Expect from KNOT Offshore Partners's Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KNOT Offshore Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from KNOT Offshore Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.92% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.18 0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.20 0.22 0.68 -0.11 Price Change % -4.00 -5.00 12.00 -2.00

Performance of KNOT Offshore Partners Shares

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners were trading at $10.03 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for KNOT Offshore Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.