December 4, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.71 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $923.28 million.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $331.02 million.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $128.15 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $11.05 billion.

• Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $34.22 billion.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $618.39 million.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.61 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $416.40 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $124.28 million.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $256.11 million.

• ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $238.35 million.

• Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $399.18 million.

• Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Argan (NYSE:AGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $254.53 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $233.99 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $336.04 million.

• Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $320.68 million.

• Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $806.90 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $123.73 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $331.35 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $308.00 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $96.49 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $79.03 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

