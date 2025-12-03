Earnings Preview For ChargePoint Hldgs

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ChargePoint Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.65.

Anticipation surrounds ChargePoint Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 5.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ChargePoint Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -1.51 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 EPS Actual -1.42 -1.2 -1.4 -2.0 Price Change % -5.00 -22.0 10.0 11.0

Performance of ChargePoint Hldgs Shares

Shares of ChargePoint Hldgs were trading at $7.89 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ChargePoint Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.