Preview: Stitch Fix's Earnings

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stitch Fix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Stitch Fix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 16.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 Price Change % -16.00 -11.00 -5.00 44.00

Tracking Stitch Fix's Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix were trading at $4.39 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Stitch Fix

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Stitch Fix.

The consensus rating for Stitch Fix is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.0 implies a potential 36.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lands' End, Zumiez and ThredUp, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lands' End, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 355.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zumiez, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 310.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ThredUp, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 173.35% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Lands' End, Zumiez and ThredUp, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stitch Fix Neutral -2.60% $135.72M -4.25% Lands' End Buy -7.28% $143.42M -1.61% Zumiez Neutral 1.95% $76.02M -0.34% ThredUp Outperform 33.56% $65.21M -7.12%

Key Takeaway:

Stitch Fix ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, showing negative percentages in both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, one peer stands out with the highest Revenue Growth and another with the highest Gross Profit. Overall, Stitch Fix lags behind its peers in key financial performance indicators.

Delving into Stitch Fix's Background

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style services for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandise with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types, and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's, and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags and sells merchandise across various ranges of price points.

Understanding the Numbers: Stitch Fix's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Stitch Fix's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stitch Fix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stitch Fix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stitch Fix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

