Earnings Outlook For John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Investors in John Wiley & Sons are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.50 1.27 0.45 0.70 EPS Actual 0.49 1.37 0.84 0.97 Price Change % 4.00 4.00 6.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons were trading at $36.85 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

