A Preview Of Smith & Wesson Brands's Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Smith & Wesson Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 6.46% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.3 0.02 0.17 EPS Actual -0.08 0.2 0.02 0.11 Price Change % 6.00 4.0 -11.00 -20.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $8.72 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.