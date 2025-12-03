What's Next: UP Fintech Holding's Earnings Preview

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that UP Fintech Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits UP Fintech Holding's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at UP Fintech Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.000 0.110 0.130 EPS Actual 0.241 0.198 0.172 0.124 Price Change % 11.000 -4.000 0.000 -4.000

UP Fintech Holding Share Price Analysis

Shares of UP Fintech Holding were trading at $8.8 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

