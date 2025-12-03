A Glimpse of IDT's Earnings Potential

IDT (NYSE:IDT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IDT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Anticipation surrounds IDT's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 18.3% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at IDT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.91 EPS Actual 0.76 0.9 0.84 0.71 Price Change % -18.00 14.0 10.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of IDT were trading at $49.02 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.