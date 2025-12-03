Argan's Earnings: A Preview

Argan (NYSE:AGX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Argan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92.

Argan bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.72 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.07% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Argan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.09 1.14 1.26 EPS Actual 2.50 1.60 2.22 2.00 Price Change % -11.00 8.00 20.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Argan were trading at $357.48 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 132.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Argan

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Argan.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Argan, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $313.0, suggesting a potential 12.44% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Everus Construction Group, Granite Const and Arcosa, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Everus Construction Group, with an average 1-year price target of $91.0, suggesting a potential 74.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Granite Const, with an average 1-year price target of $119.5, suggesting a potential 66.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arcosa, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 67.83% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Everus Construction Group, Granite Const and Arcosa, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Argan Buy 4.73% $44.27M 9.32% Everus Construction Group Buy 29.68% $124.22M 10.48% Granite Const Buy 12.39% $260.55M 9.28% Arcosa Outperform 24.58% $191.90M 2.87%

Key Takeaway:

Argan ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Argan is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Argan: A Closer Look

Argan Inc is a United States-based construction firm that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, GPS, APC, TRC, and SMC. Through GPS and APC it provides a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector, for a wide range of customers, including independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant heavy equipment suppliers and other commercial firms with power requirements in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services, out of which Power Services derives the majority of revenue.

Argan: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Argan's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.73% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Argan's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Argan's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Argan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

