A Look at BRP's Upcoming Earnings Report

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BRP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

The market awaits BRP's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.34, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BRP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.62 0.50 EPS Actual 0.67 0.33 0.69 0.85 Price Change % 10.00 9.00 -7.00 6.00

Performance of BRP Shares

Shares of BRP were trading at $69.41 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on BRP

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BRP.

Analysts have given BRP a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $83.33, indicating a potential 20.05% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brunswick, Mattel and Polaris, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential 4.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mattel, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 65.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential 12.48% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Brunswick, Mattel and Polaris, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acushnet Holdings Neutral 5.99% $319.12M 5.84% Brunswick Neutral 6.82% $350.80M -13.31% Mattel Buy -5.85% $868.25M 12.56% Polaris Neutral 6.92% $380.30M -1.35%

Key Takeaway:

BRP ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. BRP is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know BRP Better

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after shuttering the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, which has largely been divested (Manitou pontoon boats sale is set to close in the third quarter). At the end of fiscal 2025, the company sold its products through a network of more than 2,400 independent dealers and 140 distributors in around 130 countries.

BRP's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BRP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRP's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BRP's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for BRP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.