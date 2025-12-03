Earnings Outlook For SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SentinelOne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The announcement from SentinelOne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SentinelOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.24 -0.21 -0.2 EPS Actual 0.04 0.02 0.04 0.0 Price Change % 7.00 -12.00 -6.00 -13.0

Market Performance of SentinelOne's Stock

Shares of SentinelOne were trading at $16.61 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on SentinelOne

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SentinelOne.

With 3 analyst ratings, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $23.0, indicating a potential 38.47% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CommVault Systems, Qualys and Dolby Laboratories, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $198.1, suggesting a potential 1092.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qualys, with an average 1-year price target of $139.43, suggesting a potential 739.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dolby Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $88.5, suggesting a potential 432.81% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CommVault Systems, Qualys and Dolby Laboratories are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SentinelOne Outperform 21.74% $181.71M -4.72% CommVault Systems Buy 18.39% $221.14M 5.12% Qualys Neutral 10.41% $142.08M 9.70% Dolby Laboratories Outperform 0.73% $267.50M 1.89%

Key Takeaway:

SentinelOne ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering SentinelOne: A Closer Look

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

SentinelOne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SentinelOne's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.74% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

