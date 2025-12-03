Uncovering Potential: Science Applications Intl's Earnings Preview

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Science Applications Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11.

The market awaits Science Applications Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.39 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.24 2.12 2.09 2.16 EPS Actual 3.63 1.92 2.57 2.61 Price Change % -1.00 3.00 1.00 -2.00

Tracking Science Applications Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications Intl were trading at $87.56 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

