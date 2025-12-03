A Glimpse of Hormel Foods's Earnings Potential

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hormel Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Hormel Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.34 0.38 0.42 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.42 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 1.00 3.00

Performance of Hormel Foods Shares

Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at $23.09 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Hormel Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hormel Foods.

With 3 analyst ratings, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $26.33, indicating a potential 14.03% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of JM Smucker, Pilgrims Pride and JBS, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JM Smucker, with an average 1-year price target of $115.17, suggesting a potential 398.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 99.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JBS, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 13.38% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for JM Smucker, Pilgrims Pride and JBS, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hormel Foods Buy 4.64% $487.31M 2.28% JM Smucker Neutral 2.59% $869.90M 4.03% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 3.80% $659.38M 9.42% JBS Outperform 13.40% $2.97B 6.79%

Key Takeaway:

Hormel Foods ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Hormel Foods Better

Historically meat-focused, Hormel Foods broadened its lineup to include other protein offerings and became a branded food company. The firm sells its wares through multiple channels, including US retail (62% of fiscal 2024 sales), US foodservice (32%), and international (6%). By product, 72% of fiscal 2024 sales were from perishable food and 28% from shelf-stable. Major brands include Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Columbus, Applegate, Planters, and Skippy. Many of these hold the number one or two market share in their respective categories.

Key Indicators: Hormel Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hormel Foods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hormel Foods's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hormel Foods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Hormel Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Hormel Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.