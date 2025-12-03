A Preview Of Dollar Gen's Earnings

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dollar Gen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Anticipation surrounds Dollar Gen's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dollar Gen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.49 1.50 0.94 EPS Actual 1.86 1.78 1.68 0.89 Price Change % -3.00 -1.00 -1.00 3.00

Tracking Dollar Gen's Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Gen were trading at $110.03 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Dollar Gen

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dollar Gen.

Analysts have given Dollar Gen a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $113.0, indicating a potential 2.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar Tree, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar Tree, with an average 1-year price target of $110.53, suggesting a potential 0.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $106.3, suggesting a potential 3.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $95.54, suggesting a potential 13.17% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Dollar Tree, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dollar General Neutral 5.07% $3.36B 5.24% Dollar Tree Neutral 12.33% $1.57B 5.02% BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 4.88% $1.01B 7.12% Target Neutral -1.55% $7.13B 4.46%

Key Takeaway:

Dollar General ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Dollar Gen Better

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar Gen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dollar Gen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.07% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

