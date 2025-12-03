Earnings Outlook For Donaldson

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Donaldson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Donaldson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.95 0.85 0.82 EPS Actual 1.03 0.99 0.83 0.83 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 2.00 1.00

Performance of Donaldson Shares

Shares of Donaldson were trading at $88.16 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Donaldson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Donaldson.

Analysts have given Donaldson a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $90.0, indicating a potential 2.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SPX Technologies, Crane and Stanley Black & Decker, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SPX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $213.2, suggesting a potential 141.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Crane, with an average 1-year price target of $222.33, suggesting a potential 152.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $86.67, suggesting a potential 1.69% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for SPX Technologies, Crane and Stanley Black & Decker, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Donaldson Neutral 4.84% $338.80M 7.83% SPX Technologies Neutral 22.56% $239.50M 3.41% Crane Buy 7.46% $251.30M 4.75% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral 0.13% $1.18B 0.57%

Key Takeaway:

Donaldson ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the second highest gross profit and the highest return on equity.

Discovering Donaldson: A Closer Look

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Donaldson: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Donaldson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Donaldson's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Donaldson's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Donaldson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Donaldson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

