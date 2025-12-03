What's Next: Samsara's Earnings Preview

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Samsara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Samsara's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 17.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 0.07 0.04 EPS Actual 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.07 Price Change % 17.00 -5.00 -16.00 -5.00

Performance of Samsara Shares

Shares of Samsara were trading at $37.98 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Samsara

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Samsara.

Samsara has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $46.83, the consensus suggests a potential 23.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PTC, Tyler Technologies and HubSpot, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $207.33, suggesting a potential 445.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $558.33, suggesting a potential 1370.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HubSpot, with an average 1-year price target of $605.19, suggesting a potential 1493.44% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for PTC, Tyler Technologies and HubSpot, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Samsara Outperform 30.41% $300.98M -1.43% PTC Buy 42.65% $776.90M 9.48% Tyler Technologies Neutral 9.67% $281.45M 2.33% HubSpot Outperform 20.87% $676M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Samsara ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity among the group, showcasing strong profitability relative to its equity. Overall, Samsara's performance is mixed when compared to its peers, with strengths in profitability but weaknesses in revenue growth and gross profit.

Get to Know Samsara Better

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Samsara's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Samsara visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.