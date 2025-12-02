Insights into Macy's's Upcoming Earnings

Macy's (NYSE:M) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Macy's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Macy's bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 5.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Macy's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.15 1.53 0.03 EPS Actual 0.41 0.16 1.80 0.04 Price Change % 6.00 -1.00 6.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Macy's's Stock

Shares of Macy's were trading at $22.82 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Macy's

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Macy's.

Analysts have provided Macy's with 12 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $15.17, suggesting a potential 33.52% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Global E Online, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Kohl's, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Global E Online, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 84.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, with an average 1-year price target of $148.0, suggesting a potential 548.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kohl's, with an average 1-year price target of $17.36, suggesting a potential 23.93% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Global E Online, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Kohl's are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macy's Neutral -1.90% $2.10B 1.95% Global E Online Buy 25.46% $99.65M 1.43% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Outperform 17.49% $271.34M 3.49% Kohl's Neutral 0.82% $1.53B 0.20%

Key Takeaway:

Macy's ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, Macy's is in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, Macy's performance is below average compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know Macy's Better

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's name, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's names, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Macy's: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Macy's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Macy's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

