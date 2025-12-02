Examining the Future: Thor Industries's Earnings Outlook

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Thor Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Thor Industries bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.16, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.80 0.06 0.72 EPS Actual 2.36 2.53 -0.01 0.26 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 6.00 -1.00

Tracking Thor Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Industries were trading at $107.62 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.