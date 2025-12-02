A Look at PVH's Upcoming Earnings Report

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PVH will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55.

Investors in PVH are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.53 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.92% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PVH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.99 2.25 3.21 2.59 EPS Actual 2.52 2.30 3.27 3.03 Price Change % -1.00 -18.00 18.00 -4.00

PVH Share Price Analysis

Shares of PVH were trading at $85.25 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on PVH

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PVH.

The consensus rating for PVH is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $97.67 implies a potential 14.57% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kontoor Brands, Columbia Sportswear and VF, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $99.5, suggesting a potential 16.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Columbia Sportswear, with an average 1-year price target of $60.6, suggesting a potential 28.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for VF, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 82.11% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kontoor Brands, Columbia Sportswear and VF, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PVH Buy 4.48% $1.25B 4.73% Kontoor Brands Buy 27.31% $352.16M 7.19% Columbia Sportswear Buy 1.25% $471.82M 3.14% VF Neutral 1.62% $1.46B 13.70%

Key Takeaway:

PVH ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Consensus rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Breaking Down PVH's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PVH's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

