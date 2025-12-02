A Preview Of Ncino's Earnings

Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ncino to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Ncino's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.94% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ncino's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.16 0.19 0.16 EPS Actual 0.22 0.16 0.12 0.21 Price Change % 14.00 -2.00 -20.00 -12.00

Performance of Ncino Shares

Shares of Ncino were trading at $24.52 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ncino

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ncino.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Ncino, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $36.0, suggesting a potential 46.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blackbaud, AvePoint and Braze, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Blackbaud, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 165.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 26.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Braze, with an average 1-year price target of $46.77, suggesting a potential 90.74% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Blackbaud, AvePoint and Braze, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ncino Buy 12.40% $88.12M -1.43% Blackbaud Neutral -1.90% $167.49M 48.43% AvePoint Outperform 23.56% $81.58M 2.86% Braze Outperform 23.79% $121.89M -5.20%

Key Takeaway:

Ncino ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Ncino's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with strong Return on Equity but weaker Revenue Growth and Gross Profit metrics.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Ncino

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ncino's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.4% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

