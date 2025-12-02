Exploring Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings Expectations

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52.

Anticipation surrounds Royal Bank of Canada's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Bank of Canada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.25 2.28 2.17 EPS Actual 2.79 2.19 2.59 2.25 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 3.00 2.00

Performance of Royal Bank of Canada Shares

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada were trading at $152.89 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Royal Bank of Canada visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.